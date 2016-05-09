Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity

The experts have said it for years: when it comes to backing up and restoring your data and applications, it’s not about the backup, it’s the RECOVERY part that really matters! The ability to quickly recover your key servers and applications and getting back in business is what really counts—because every minute you’re down, you’re losing business. Trust HiWAAY and Vertix Networks for comprehensive disaster recovery and business continuity solutions—including the security of Datacenter Services to replicate your critical servers and data infrastructure.

Our comprehensive disaster recovery management solutions are designed to be flexible enough to work with complex, hybrid systems, and to scale up and down based on your needs. They are designed to meet the full range of recovery time and recovery point objectives (RTO/RPO) of your business.

We start by working with you to understand your unique goals and challenges. Then we tailor data backup and recovery solutions specifically designed to meet them. The best solutions come from combining your understanding of your business with our expertise and experience in availability.

Your needs will change over time, and we’ll help you map a path from where you are today to where you expect to be tomorrow.

If you are still using tape backups, onsite backups, or haven’t yet established an offsite backup and recovery plan that helps you sleep better at night, start off by investigating Cloud Backup and Recovery options that eliminate the high failure rates of tape backup and shorten your recovery time for both individual files and entire servers.

When you are ready to add on a warmer level of recovery or high-availability scenarios, talk with us about how replication from your location to one of our datacenters can improve your organization’s resiliency.

Whatever your data protection needs, we’ll start by understanding your business and recovery goals. You’ll receive a thoughtful proposal with options that will make recovery a realistic capability for your organization. Once we know the sweet spot for your business in the recovery spectrum, we will work with you to plan and implement the solution, and can coordinate annual testing (at your request) to ensure that you have confidence that your organization can continue mission-critical operations with minimal impact when the unforeseen strikes.

Call us today to get started with your custom Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery plan. 888-244-9229.